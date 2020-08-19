1/1
Jack Lee Beck
Beck, Jack Lee age 87, Navy Veteran, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Since he retired from Cessna after 40 plus years he had more time for his hobbies which were building Navy ships, 5 to 10 feet long, using plans and balsa wood. He liked building airplanes, and constructing buildings for his numerous size railroads from N scale to his Garden Railroad. He was always willing to help others and only asked that they helped someone in return. He enjoyed spending time with his kids playing trains, watching a ball game, talking and joking around with us. After a few days he would tell us, with a smirk on his face, "not sure what your plans are but tomorrow is a good day to leave." Even though he will be greatly missed and he is where he wants to be, with Mom, we can say with a smirk on our faces "dad not sure what your plans are but it is time to leave." Preceded in death by his loving wife of 33 years Marlene, granddaughter Emily Rose Lennon, son-in-law Ken Morse and sister-in-law Joyce Beck. Survived by his children John (Rita) Potvin, Nancy Morse, Kathy Sveen, Kevin (Renee) Beck, Kris Beck and Melissa (Dave) Lennon, brother James "Jim" Beck, sister Delores "Dee" Munson, 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service, 10am on Fri., Aug. 21st at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial to the American Heart Association.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
