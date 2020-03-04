Minnick, Jack Lee Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at 90 yrs. of age. He was born December 7, 1929 in Harveyville, KS. He was the son of Elmer and Edna Minnick. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Boeing in 1991. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cleda Moeder; and son, Craig. His survivors are his wife of 66 1/2 yrs., Mary; daughter, Ann (Bobby) Schmeidler; sons, Mark (Leny) Minnick, Mitch (Sherry) Minnick, Sam Minnick, and Jay (Jane) Minnick; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Rosary will be Fri., March 6 at 7pm at Resthaven Mortuary, with services on Sat., March 7 at 10am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville, KS. Final resting will be at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020