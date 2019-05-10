Jack M. Metz

Metz, Jack M. 85, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Memorial Service will be 11 am, Saturday, May 11, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Survivors include his beloved wife, Shirley Metz; son, Mark (Lynda) Metz; daughters, Ann (George) Higgins, Lynn (Jeff) McFarland and Jill (Brian) Nitcher; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with Kansas Humane Society and Reformation Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2019
