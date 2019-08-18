Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack M. Rudd. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rudd, Jack M. Dr. Jack M. Rudd, DDS, 85, died August 14, 2019 at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire. Jack was born to Harold and Vivian (Phares) Rudd on May 9, 1934 in Wellington, Kansas. He graduated from Wellington High School and went on to graduate from the University of Kansas. Jack then received his post graduate degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Dr. Rudd operated a dental practice in Wellington and later in Derby. In 1975, Jack and Mildred R. Rudd were united in marriage in Derby. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage before her passing in 2012. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two step-daughters: Amy Hawthorne and Kathleen Loehr. Survivors include his daughter, Lori Page (Mike) of Nappanee, IN; daughter, Sherri Newlin (Tod) of Wichita, step-children: Mary Fowler (Steve) of Rose Hill, Peggy Clark (Brad) of Wichita, Ann Loehr of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a sister, Ann Fogal (Les) of Clarkston, WA. At the request of Jack, there will be no services held. Contributions: Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, KS 67152. Share a memory at



