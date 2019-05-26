Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Matthew Felton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PRAIRIE VILLAGE-Felton, Jack Matthew Jack Matthew Felton, of Prairie Village, Kansas, born on September 28, 1998 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, to Jamie Stout Felton and Sean Felton, passed away at age 20 on May 23, 2019 in Littleton, Colorado. Jack was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stanley E. Stout and grandmother, Janece Felton. He was deeply loved and is survived by his mother, Jamie; his brother, Sam; his father, Sean; maternal grandparents, Diane and Darrell Warta; paternal grandfather, Michael Felton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation, officiated by Pastor Tom Langhofer, on Wednesday, May 29 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Covenant Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas, 66224. Following that, there will be a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Tom Langhofer, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Wesley Covenant Chapel. Jack will be remembered for his loving heart, his loyalty to his family and friends, his kind, gentle soul, his sense of humor, his adventurous spirit, his compassion and his advocacy for the less fortunate. He had the ability to genuinely connect with all who crossed his path, and he positively impacted countless lives along his journey. He will be forever missed, but never forgotten.

