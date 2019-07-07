Jack Milford Smith

Smith, Jack Milford Age 84, went home to be with the Lord July 6, 2019. Jack was a United States Marine who served in the Korean War and retired from the United States Post Office. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Ott; father, George Milford Smith; and infant daughter, Susan Smith. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol J. Smith; son, Mike (Joyce) Smith; daughters, Pam Parker, Cindy Sallinger; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Smith, Terry (Bonnie) Smith, Monti (Shirley) Smith; sisters, Jan DeVaney, Vickie (Grover) Hershberger, Sheryl Krusemark; grandchildren, Zachary (Stacey) Smith, Bob McFadden, Jamie (Brandon) Winkler, Courtney Hoefer, Stephanie Ronsick, Brittany (Ryan Wiles) Ronsick; 7 great-grandchildren. Jack's visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wed. July 10, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, and his funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thurs., July 11, 2019, at Asbury Church. Memorials may be made to Asbury Church, 2801 W. 15th St. N. Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019
