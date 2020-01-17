WELLINGTON-Reimer, Jack 61, of Wellington passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Free Will Baptist Church in Wellington. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 until 6:00 P.M. with the family present from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the Wellington Future Farmers of American and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home, PO Box 555, 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020