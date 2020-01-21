Morris, Jack Richard 87, Retired CEO of Downing & Lahey Mortuaries, died Saturday, January 18, 2020. Viewing will be from 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, and from 8:00 am - 9:00 pm, Thursday, January 23, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. Jack was involved in his profession both locally and nationally, serving as a past President of the Kansas Funeral Directors Association as well as a past member of the Board of Directors of Selected Independent Funeral Homes. A lifelong Wichitan, Jack was a longtime member and past President of Crestview Country Club. He was also a charter member of the East Wichita Rotary Club and a member of the Wichita Executives' Association. He will be remembered for his love of golf, woodworking, and Jayhawk basketball. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Morris. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlane of Wichita; children, Leslie (Peter Mills) Morris of Stow, MA, John (June) Morris of Corvallis, OR, Steve (Nancy) Morris of West Boylston, MA, Tom (Jennifer) Morris of Wichita, Sandy (Mike) English of Colorado Springs, CO; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters and 1 on the way; sister, Sharon (Earl) Adamy of Pinetop, AZ. Memorials have been established with: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131; Wichita Junior Golf Foundation, 58 E. Via Verde St., Wichita, KS 67230. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020