DERBY-Rosenstiel, Jack 79, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation: Tues., Sept. 10, from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Wed., Sept. 11, Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E Patriot Ave Derby, Kansas 67037. He was the last of seven siblings in his family to go to heaven. Jack is survived by his wife, Carmen Rosenstiel; three children, Robert Rosenstiel (Connie), Tony Rosenstiel (Terry), Pam O'Brien (Mike); 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019