Johnson, Jack W. Sr. died October 16, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1939, Panama, Oklahoma, the son of Claude Nathan and Clema Marie Stevens Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of the home; a son, Jack W. Jr. and wife, Steffany Johnson; a daughter, Pamela D. Guerra and husband, Jimmy; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Linda Stiles, Sue Ozmun, Pat Munson. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Funeral will be October 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Revival Way Mission Church, Wichita. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice in care of Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 21, 2019