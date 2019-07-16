CLEARWATER-Eckel, Jacke (Johnson) age 75, former director of Clearwater Recreation Commission and Clearwater Historical Museum, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Friends may sign the book Tues, 9am-3pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Graveside Services, 2 pm, Wed, Goodel Cemetery, Drury, KS. Preceded by parents, Clarence and Lenora (Unruh) Johnson; mother-in-law, Mildred (Boatright) Eckel. Survivors: husband, William "Buster" Eckel; daughter, Susan (Rita Frakes) Eckel of Wichita; sister, Sheryl (Gerry) Hudson of Rockport, TX; brother, Steven (Jacqueline Levings) of Wichita; nieces, Emma Campbell, Elizabeth Jones; nephews, Will Hudson and Eric Johnson; Jacke's joy for the past 7 1/2 years, her Conner Dean Lovebug Shurtleff. Memorials: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, Kansas 67206 or The Kyrie Foundation, 10317 Century Ln, Overland Park, KS 66215. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019