Webber, Jackie Dale 86, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Thelma Webber; son-in-law, Mervyn Kent Criser. Survived by wife, Judith Webber; daughter, Linda Criser, both of Wichita; son, Kent (Chris) Webber of Chanute, KS; grandchildren, Kasey Criser, Kenton Criser, Allen (McKenzie) Webber, Evan (Hallea) Webber, Kelsey Webber; great-grandchildren Bryden, Kade, and expecting Harper Webber. Jack, a Wichita native, was a beloved husband of 61 years and a retired contractor of 25 years. In addition to his career and family, Jack was passionate about American history, military and aviation, fishing, and gardening. Jack will be remembered for his hard work, ingenuity, and elaborate stories from his lifetime of adventure. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, January 5; Funeral Service will be at 11:00am on Monday, January 6, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Memorials have been established with and Shriners Hospital. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020