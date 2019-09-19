Bloom, Jackie M. 81, went to be with the Lord Sept. 13, 2019. Born July 26, 1938 to Aubrey and Jewell Stark in Modesto, CA. Jackie was preceded in death by both parents; her sisters, and her son, Stanley Bloom. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Bloom and Renee Gardner, six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Jackie will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Westside Bible Chapel, 12050 West Central, Wichita, KS 67235.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019