Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Palmer. View Sign

Palmer, Jackie Loving wife, mother, grandmother and special "Mama" earned her angel wings at St. Francis hospital on March 12, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Jackie was born on November 27, 1947 in Albany, California, daughter to Earl (Buck) Boyd and Betty (Hostin) Boyd. Jackie spent her early years with her family in California, Missouri and Kansas and then made her home with her husband, both her children and all her grandchildren in and around Haysville and Wichita. She graduated high school from Campus High in Haysville. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kathy Boyd; and her grandchild, Scottie Fulton, Jr. She married Dick Palmer in 1968 in Derby, KS and they became the proud parents of Christy Fulton (Scott) of Wichita and Michael Palmer (Brandie) of Haysville. She is survived by her husband, Dick of 50 years; her children, Christy and Michael; and her grandchildren, Andrew Fulton (Wichita), Nathan Palmer and Emily Palmer (Haysville); and by her brother, Danny Boyd of California. Celebration of Life to be held 3pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Haysville.



Palmer, Jackie Loving wife, mother, grandmother and special "Mama" earned her angel wings at St. Francis hospital on March 12, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Jackie was born on November 27, 1947 in Albany, California, daughter to Earl (Buck) Boyd and Betty (Hostin) Boyd. Jackie spent her early years with her family in California, Missouri and Kansas and then made her home with her husband, both her children and all her grandchildren in and around Haysville and Wichita. She graduated high school from Campus High in Haysville. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kathy Boyd; and her grandchild, Scottie Fulton, Jr. She married Dick Palmer in 1968 in Derby, KS and they became the proud parents of Christy Fulton (Scott) of Wichita and Michael Palmer (Brandie) of Haysville. She is survived by her husband, Dick of 50 years; her children, Christy and Michael; and her grandchildren, Andrew Fulton (Wichita), Nathan Palmer and Emily Palmer (Haysville); and by her brother, Danny Boyd of California. Celebration of Life to be held 3pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Funeral Home Smith Mortuary - Haysville

7031 South Broadway

Haysville , KS 67060

(316) 522-7553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close