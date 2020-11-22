Jackie Sharp

November 6, 1937 - November 20, 2020

Augusta, Kansas - Jackie Joann Sharp, 83, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Jackie was born on November 6, 1937 in Dill City, Oklahoma, to Douglas and Pauline (Banks) Sawtelle. Jackie was united in marriage to Walter on April, 21, 1962 at the United Methodist Church of Augusta. Jackie enjoyed making ceramics, cooking, working in her garden, traveling and spending time with friends in her numerous social clubs. She loved her family very much.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Walter of Augusta; children, Doug (Sharon) Sharp of Arlington, Washington, Sherry Currie of Andover, Craig (Nicole Kennedy) Sharp of Wichita, Denise Rockers of Augusta; brother Harold (Barbara) Sawtelle, of Augusta; sister, Debbie (Kim Burton) Sawtelle, of Towanda; grandchildren, Kristen (Aaron Gustafson) Currie, Kelley (Cody) Reed, Joey (Jessica) Currie, Madison (Grant) Parker, Natalie Rockers, Kathryn Rockers, Chase Sharp, Zachary Sharp; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Mila and Lily.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents and grandchild Emma Rockers.

A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, November 24rd from 5-7 p.m. at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. The family requests those attending to wear a mask. A private family service will take place at a later date.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the Augusta United Methodist Church, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.





