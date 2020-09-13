1/
Jackie White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie White
September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - 51, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Tues. Sept. 15 at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Wed. Sept 16th at Antioch Baptist Church 1654 N. Mathewson. Survived by husband Edward White; sons Joseph Brown, Delano Rogers; daughters Carrie Brown, Victoria McParlin, Tequilla Rogers; brothers Cordell, Clarence and Valgene Moore, Samuel Canada, John Canada; sisters Gladys and Angela Canada; 18 grandchildren


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Central Avenue Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 652-7397
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved