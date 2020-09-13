Jackie White
September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - 51, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Tues. Sept. 15 at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Wed. Sept 16th at Antioch Baptist Church 1654 N. Mathewson. Survived by husband Edward White; sons Joseph Brown, Delano Rogers; daughters Carrie Brown, Victoria McParlin, Tequilla Rogers; brothers Cordell, Clarence and Valgene Moore, Samuel Canada, John Canada; sisters Gladys and Angela Canada; 18 grandchildren
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.