Jackson Philip Zarchan
Zarchan, Jackson Philip 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School soon to be senior, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 20; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Jackson is survived by his parents, Adam and Meghann; sisters, Leah, Lucy and Lily; brothers, Jacob and Jace; grandparents, Marg and Lenny Zarchan of Wichita; grandparents, Chuck and Ann Welborn of Wichita; aunts, Heather Branson of Wichita, Paige Welborn of Wichita; uncles, Alex (Molly) Welborn of Olathe, Parker Welborn of Wichita, Aaron (Kristin) Zarchan of Wichita, Evan (Karole) Zarchan of Kansas City, Alex (Katie) Zarchan of Andover; cousins, Rebecca, Aubrey, Breanna, Tyler, Hayley, Kyle and Ellie; numerous other relatives and friends. Jackson loved coaching his cousin Tyler's Special Olympics soccer team. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Wichita Independents Special Olympics, 1414 Doris Cir., Wichita KS, 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
