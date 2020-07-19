Zarchan, Jackson Philip 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School soon to be senior, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 20; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Jackson is survived by his parents, Adam and Meghann; sisters, Leah, Lucy and Lily; brothers, Jacob and Jace; grandparents, Marg and Lenny Zarchan of Wichita; grandparents, Chuck and Ann Welborn of Wichita; aunts, Heather Branson of Wichita, Paige Welborn of Wichita; uncles, Alex (Molly) Welborn of Olathe, Parker Welborn of Wichita, Aaron (Kristin) Zarchan of Wichita, Evan (Karole) Zarchan of Kansas City, Alex (Katie) Zarchan of Andover; cousins, Rebecca, Aubrey, Breanna, Tyler, Hayley, Kyle and Ellie; numerous other relatives and friends. Jackson loved coaching his cousin Tyler's Special Olympics soccer team. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Wichita Independents Special Olympics, 1414 Doris Cir., Wichita KS, 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com