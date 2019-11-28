Aguilera, Jacob Alexander 19, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1; Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, both at Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Goddard. Jacob was a student at Wichita State University. He was a graduate of Eisenhower High School and was currently working as a server at On the Border. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Michael Aguilera and Ronald Lee Mruk. Survivors: parents, Amanda Aguilera of Wichita and Richard (Marianela) Aguilera of Maize; brother, Richie Aguilera; sister, Alexis Aguilera, both of Wichita; step-sister, Imani Caban of Maize; grandmothers, Kathryn (Daniel) Schulte and Maria Aguilera, all of Wichita; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial has been established with https://www.gofundme.com/f/final-expenses-for-jacob-aguilera?utm_source=facebook. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019