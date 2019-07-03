Jacob Barnes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Barnes.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Notice
Send Flowers

Barnes, Jacob Jacob Barnes was born on January 18, 1934 in Depew, Oklahoma. He leaves to cherish his memory: his brothers, James W. Barnes (Michelle), Kissimmee, FL, Jimmy Barnes, Wichita, KS, and John Barnes (Sheryl), Wichita, KS; sons, Bonnie (Sherrie) Anderson, Alonzo Anderson, Gregory Joel Barnes, Lonnie (Patsy) Barnes, and Charles Johnson (all of Wichita,KS); daughters; Ann Thomas, Oklahoma City, Charlene (Rodney) Parham, Los Angeles, CA; brother in-law, Harold (Howard) Carney of Oklahoma City; 14 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 33 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.