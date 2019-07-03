Barnes, Jacob Jacob Barnes was born on January 18, 1934 in Depew, Oklahoma. He leaves to cherish his memory: his brothers, James W. Barnes (Michelle), Kissimmee, FL, Jimmy Barnes, Wichita, KS, and John Barnes (Sheryl), Wichita, KS; sons, Bonnie (Sherrie) Anderson, Alonzo Anderson, Gregory Joel Barnes, Lonnie (Patsy) Barnes, and Charles Johnson (all of Wichita,KS); daughters; Ann Thomas, Oklahoma City, Charlene (Rodney) Parham, Los Angeles, CA; brother in-law, Harold (Howard) Carney of Oklahoma City; 14 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 33 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 3, 2019