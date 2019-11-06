Ward, Jacob Taylor 27, of Wichita, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. He was employed at Spirit AeroSystems. Survivors: parents, Sara & Terry Nylund of Olathe and Brian & Vicki Ward of Haysville; siblings, Cierra Pauler (Alex) of Wichita, Nathan Young of Haysville, Austin Ward of Haysville, Spencer Shell of Olathe, and Casey Shell of Olathe; grandparents, Lane & Anita Bomberger of McPherson, David & Janis Ward of McPherson, Suzanne & Jeff Simpson of Hutchinson, and Leland & Catherine Young of Little River. Memorial service: 2:00 PM, Friday, November 8, at First United Methodist Church, McPherson. Memorial donations: c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019