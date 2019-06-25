Farley, Jacob Thomas age 26, passed away June 21, 2019. Jacob enjoyed playing music, drumming, wakeboarding at the lake, attending car shows, going to concerts and spending time with friends, family and his son. Carla and Jacob also liked getting tattoos and being with each other for each new piece of art. He is survived by his son, Kingston Farley; father, Jarrod (Shelley) Farley; mother, Carla (Brian Pavlicek) Farley; brothers, Jaxson Penner, Cayden Good and Cody Houle; sisters, Kaydence Penner and Demi Farley; grandparents, Thomas and Nancy Allen and Russell Farley and Deborah Roberts; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Mortuary on Friday, June 28 from 4-8pm. Funeral service will be held at Pathway Church-Maize, (2001 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67212) on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00am.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019