Unruh, Jr., Jacob "Jay" 78, passed away July 1, 2020. Jay was born in Moundridge, Kansas, to Jacob B. and Minnie (Nightengale) Unruh on January 24, 1942. He spent his career working in maintenance for the United States Postal Service, and was a member of the Foresters Horse Patrol. Jay was married to his loving wife, Mary (Hall) Unruh for over 40 years, and she will deeply miss him. Jay was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Baker; and daughter Connie Troyer. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Vicki Hunt; grandchildren, Jennifer Troyer-Sellin, Nichole (Zac) Hestermann, Jimmy Harris; and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.