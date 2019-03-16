VIOLA-Woods, Jacob "Jake" age 29, farmer/rancher, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitation, 1-5pm, Sunday, March 17th, with family present, 3-5pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary, 7:30pm, Sunday. Funeral Mass, 11am, Monday, March 18th, BOTH St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded by grandparents, Quintin and Joyce Stump, and Gary Woods. Survivors: parents, Jim (Tasha Gilchrist) Woods of Viola, Caroline (1st Sgt James) Haly of Converse, TX; brothers, Mitch Woods of Gainsville, FL, Zach Woods of Viola; step-sister, Madison Haly of Kingsville, MO; grandmother, Karen Woods of Clearwater; Trent Gilchrist of Norwich; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial: Jake Woods Donation Fund, c/o Home Bank & Trust, PO Box 278, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019