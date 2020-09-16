1/1
Jacqueline "Jacque" Koenigs
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline "Jacque" Koenigs
May 4, 1952 - September 14, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - age 68, retired administrator, loving wife, mother and grandmother went to eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents James and Jean (Barr) Connolly and sister Joyce Connolly. Survived by her loving husband of 48 years Gary, son Craig (Megan) Koenigs, daughter Jean Marie (Martin) Noller, brother Jay (Tonya) Connolly, sisters Jill (Bob) Stauss, Jan Hale-Mansfield and grandchildren Alexa, Aidan, Noah and Myron. Rosary, 7pm, Thurs. Sept. 17, Mass of Christian Burial, 10am on Friday both at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 18218 W. Hwy 54, Goddard, KS 67052. In lieu of flowers memorial to The Church of the Holy Spirit. The family requests that face masks are worn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved