Jacqueline "Jacque" KoenigsMay 4, 1952 - September 14, 2020Goddard, Kansas - age 68, retired administrator, loving wife, mother and grandmother went to eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents James and Jean (Barr) Connolly and sister Joyce Connolly. Survived by her loving husband of 48 years Gary, son Craig (Megan) Koenigs, daughter Jean Marie (Martin) Noller, brother Jay (Tonya) Connolly, sisters Jill (Bob) Stauss, Jan Hale-Mansfield and grandchildren Alexa, Aidan, Noah and Myron. Rosary, 7pm, Thurs. Sept. 17, Mass of Christian Burial, 10am on Friday both at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 18218 W. Hwy 54, Goddard, KS 67052. In lieu of flowers memorial to The Church of the Holy Spirit. The family requests that face masks are worn.