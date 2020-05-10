PORTLAND, OR-Wilcoxen, Jacquelyn Kay (Orr, Razook) 79, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Jacquelyn Kay ("Jacquie") Orr was born November 27, 1940 in Kingman, Kansas to Louis L. Orr, Jr. and Carrie Eleanor (Reynolds) Westfall. Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Joesi Allen Westfall, son Charles ("Chuck") Razook, sister Carol Palmer Campbell and brother Louis L. ("Trey") Orr III. Jacquie spent the majority of her adult life in Las Vegas, Nevada and La Jolla, California where she enjoyed the outdoors and the beach. Growing up she loved singing and playing the piano and sang in the church choir. She spent her later years in Portland, Oregon among close friends and the Vedanta Society community. She is survived by her daughters Janel Razook and Laura (David) Capps, all of Wichita, and granddaughters Ashton, Kaylen and Jillian Capps, brother Allen (Marcia) Westfall of Goddard, KS and Jameel Gene Razook, the father of her children, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Per Jacquie's last wishes, she has been cremated and her remains will be scattered at two places in Oregon that were special to her.



