Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquita Lynn "Mimi" Hendricks. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hendricks, Jacquita Lynn "Mimi" 66, lost her battle to cancer on July 12, 2019. Mimi was a full time Mom, Mimi and wife and loved spending time with her family and hanging out with her grandkids. Jackie enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She always kept binoculars & a bird book by the front and back windows so she could discover new birds. Mimi loved to have family gatherings and enjoyed spending days in advance cooking for the Family. Mimi was the proudest of her family. She adored her children & grandchildren. Mimi would always get a special light in her eyes when she talked about her "babies", no matter how old they were. Jackie was born on July 6, 1953 to Johnnie Mark & LaFern Goletto in Ft. Hood, Texas. Preceding her in death were her parents; sister Juanita Goletto-Craig, and grandson James Francis Schnoor. Jackie is survived by her loving husband Alan; children & grandchildren Jennifer (Donnie, Jordan, Jake, Josh, Jayma & Jenna), Jill (Megan & Jayden), Christian (Angie, Ethan, Lilly, Claire & Grant), Joni (Ava), Matthew (Marie); sister Julie Montgomery; brothers Micheal John Goletto & Mark Goletto. Funeral Mass 10:30am, Friday, July 19, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8022 West 21st, Wichita, Kansas 67205. Services by Hillside Mortuary West. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, Dr. Sweet, St. Francis 7th Floor & MICU staff & Good Shepherd Hospice for taking care of their Mimi for the last 2 months.

Hendricks, Jacquita Lynn "Mimi" 66, lost her battle to cancer on July 12, 2019. Mimi was a full time Mom, Mimi and wife and loved spending time with her family and hanging out with her grandkids. Jackie enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She always kept binoculars & a bird book by the front and back windows so she could discover new birds. Mimi loved to have family gatherings and enjoyed spending days in advance cooking for the Family. Mimi was the proudest of her family. She adored her children & grandchildren. Mimi would always get a special light in her eyes when she talked about her "babies", no matter how old they were. Jackie was born on July 6, 1953 to Johnnie Mark & LaFern Goletto in Ft. Hood, Texas. Preceding her in death were her parents; sister Juanita Goletto-Craig, and grandson James Francis Schnoor. Jackie is survived by her loving husband Alan; children & grandchildren Jennifer (Donnie, Jordan, Jake, Josh, Jayma & Jenna), Jill (Megan & Jayden), Christian (Angie, Ethan, Lilly, Claire & Grant), Joni (Ava), Matthew (Marie); sister Julie Montgomery; brothers Micheal John Goletto & Mark Goletto. Funeral Mass 10:30am, Friday, July 19, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8022 West 21st, Wichita, Kansas 67205. Services by Hillside Mortuary West. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, Dr. Sweet, St. Francis 7th Floor & MICU staff & Good Shepherd Hospice for taking care of their Mimi for the last 2 months. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close