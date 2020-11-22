Jacquline "Jacquie" Seymore
February 9, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - age 82, homemaker and former employee of Lancelots passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mavis Allaire, brother Maurice Allaire, sister-in-law Marion Allaire, brother-in-law Jay Molzahn. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years Thomas "Tom", children Terri (Scott) Schauner, Randall (Janet) Seymore, Tracy (Mike) Carroll, Kevin Seymore and Steven (Karla) Seymore, sister Yvonne Molzahn, 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. A private service will be held. Memorial to Harry Hynes Hospice.