1/1
Jacquline "Jacquie" Seymore
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacquline "Jacquie" Seymore
February 9, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - age 82, homemaker and former employee of Lancelots passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mavis Allaire, brother Maurice Allaire, sister-in-law Marion Allaire, brother-in-law Jay Molzahn. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years Thomas "Tom", children Terri (Scott) Schauner, Randall (Janet) Seymore, Tracy (Mike) Carroll, Kevin Seymore and Steven (Karla) Seymore, sister Yvonne Molzahn, 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. A private service will be held. Memorial to Harry Hynes Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved