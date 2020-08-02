Whitworth, Jacy Leon of Wichita Kansas, age 49, passed away peacefully on July 25th at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Born in 1971 at Fort Lewis Army Base, Washington State to Bobbie M. Whitworth of Haysville and Calvin L. Whitworth Jr. of Derby. Jacy is survived by his wife of 26 years Sheryl Ann Whitworth and his 3 children, Kory Leon Whitworth of Hagerstown Maryland, Kyle Leon Whitworth of Wichita, and Kaylie Ann Whitworth of Wichita. He is also survived by siblings Tracy Whitworth, Junior Whitworth, Christopher Whitworth, Kari Jackson, and Jack Sullivan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jacy worked as a truck parts salesman for 25+ years, and was very respected by his co-workers and customers alike. He loved classic muscle cars, music, singing and almost all sports. He was by far one of the Seattle Seahawks biggest fans. Jacy was loved by so many and will be forever remembered as an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. A celebration of his life will be held on August 8th, time and location TBD. "The song has ended, but the melody lingers." Irving Berlin