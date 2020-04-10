Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jagannath Giri. View Sign Service Information North Dallas Funeral Home - Dallas 2710 Valley View Lane Dallas , TX 75234 (972)-241-9100 Send Flowers Notice

Giri, Jagannath died peacefully at his home in Grapevine, Texas, surrounded by his family on April 5th, 2020. He was 87. Jagannath was born on January 16, 1933, in Bharahopur, Bihar in India. He graduated from Ekma High School in 1951, completed an Intermediate in Science Degree at Patna Science College in 1953, and then received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from BIT Sindri in 1957. Upon graduating, he worked at the India Tube Company for five years. He married his loving and devoted wife, Radha Giri, in 1958. He then served as a Lecturer and Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at RIT Jamshedpur for eight years. At the age of thirty-eight, Jagannath courageously left India to pursue higher education in the United States. He completed a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maine in 1973 and subsequently a PhD in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1976. During this time his wife, Radha, worked tirelessly to raise their four children in India. He recognized her sacrifice and always felt a deep sense of duty to his family. After completing his education, he brought his wife and four children to live with him in the United States. He took a job at Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas, where he worked for three years. He subsequently worked at Raytheon Aircraft Company for twenty years. A distinguished engineer, he enjoyed his work and his colleagues held him in high regard. After retiring in 2001, he enjoyed several relaxing years in Wichita, spending time with his wife and close friends, traveling the world, and regularly visiting his children and grandchildren in Michigan, Texas, and California. After living in Wichita for 35 years, he relocated to Grapevine, Texas in 2014 to be closer to his children. Jagannath was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather to his four children and six grandchildren. He is remembered as an energetic storyteller, with many of his stories captured in his autobiography published in 2013. He was admired for his honesty, integrity, and deep sense of responsibility to the world, quietly helping those in need. Jagannath is survived by his wife of 62 years, Radha; children Punam, Madhu (Vinod), Uma (Vinit), and Bala; and grandchildren Rachna, Puneet, Sneha, Chetan, Rohit, and Aashna. A private service will be held at North Dallas Funeral Home on April 11, 2020. Everyone who remembers Jagannath is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Jagannath strongly believed in education as the path to opportunity and gender equality, and he raised his children and grandchildren to believe they could accomplish anything they chose to pursue. To this end, in lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to consider a memorial contribution to Pratham Education Foundation via this online link:

