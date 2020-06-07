ROSE HILL-Simmons, Jake "Keith" Age 89, retired City of Rose Hill, Utility Superintendent, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, June 8, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 10 am Tuesday, June 9, Rose Hill Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Faune Simmons; and sisters, Dolores Lipscomb and Phyllis Carr. Survivors: wife of 65 years, Marjorie; sons, David (Jennifer), Brian (Rhonda) and Greg (Karen); 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Rose Hill Senior Center 217 E Silknitter, Rose Hill, KS 67133 and the Rose Hill Historical Society, 106 S. Main, Rose Hill, KS 67133. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.