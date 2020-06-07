Jake "Keith" Simmons
ROSE HILL-Simmons, Jake "Keith" Age 89, retired City of Rose Hill, Utility Superintendent, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, June 8, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 10 am Tuesday, June 9, Rose Hill Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Faune Simmons; and sisters, Dolores Lipscomb and Phyllis Carr. Survivors: wife of 65 years, Marjorie; sons, David (Jennifer), Brian (Rhonda) and Greg (Karen); 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Rose Hill Senior Center 217 E Silknitter, Rose Hill, KS 67133 and the Rose Hill Historical Society, 106 S. Main, Rose Hill, KS 67133. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
