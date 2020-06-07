Jalane M. Dotter
Dotter, Jalane M. passed away Mon., June 1, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born to Kenneth P. and Nellie E. (Curtright) Brown on September 23, 1945 in Wichita, KS. Jalane was a loving mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert E. Brown and husband, Fred C. Dotter. Jalane is survived by her son, Donny Dotter; brother, Kenneth "Bud" Brown and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
