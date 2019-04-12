Wray, JaLayne 62, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born March 18, 1957 to Ralph and Margeen (Bass) Kimzey at Camp Pendleton, CA. JaLayne enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She embodied an extraordinary work ethic and was passionate about her work for Old Cowtown Museum and most recently, Wichita Festivals. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, MaLynda Curry. JaLayne is survived by her sons, Andrew (Anna) Wray and Aaron (Lisa) Wray; grandchildren, Alexander, Levi, Macy, and Lily; sister, LyNette (Lloyd) Johnson; and nephew, Quentin Curry. Memorial Service: 10 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral Home, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019