McCune, Jamaica J. 41, loving mother, daughter, sister and friend went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 18, 2020. Born in Wichita, August 6, 1978. Jamaica was fiercely loyal to those she loved and brought laughter to all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Shakaya and Quincy Hutton, grandfather, Merle McCune, father, John McCune, mother, Julie Hinkle (Kerry), brothers, Niel McCune (Liz), Britt Hinkle (Chrissy) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will cherish her memory. Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020