Jamaica J. McCune (1978 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamaica J. McCune.
Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-612-1700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

McCune, Jamaica J. 41, loving mother, daughter, sister and friend went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 18, 2020. Born in Wichita, August 6, 1978. Jamaica was fiercely loyal to those she loved and brought laughter to all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Shakaya and Quincy Hutton, grandfather, Merle McCune, father, John McCune, mother, Julie Hinkle (Kerry), brothers, Niel McCune (Liz), Britt Hinkle (Chrissy) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will cherish her memory. Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.