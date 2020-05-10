James A. F.A.A.N. Isaac
HUTCHINSON-Isaac, James A., M.D., F.A.A.N. died May 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born September 3, 1953, in Kansas City, KS, to Dr. Charles Arnold and Dr. Anita Mae (Landrum) Isaac. Dr. Isaac graduated from Newton High School (1971), Kansas University (1976), and the University of Kansas School of Medicine (1983). Board certified in neurology, stroke and electrodiagnostic medicine, Dr. Isaac worked at Halstead's Hertzler Clinic 1989-2000 before practicing at the Hutchinson Clinic for 20 years. Known for soft-spoken thoughtfulness, Dr. Isaac devoted himself to his patients and colleagues. Dr. Isaac loved his family, hiking and traveling, especially to the Rockies. Dr. Isaac is survived by his wife Susan of 43 years; sons Richard, Gregory and Kevin; sister Carol Isaac and partner Carrie Lindblad; sister Amy Isaac-Scott and husband Dalton; and stepmother Marty Isaac. The family invites friends and former patients to leave online condolences and memories of Dr. Isaac at www.elliottmortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
