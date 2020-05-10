James A. Jackson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackson, Dr. James A. Scientist, world traveler, and proud Veteran, died on May 1, 2020 at the age of 81. James (Jim), born in 1938 in Louisville, KY, left home to join the Air Force Reserves when he was 15. He served in 4 branches of the military before retiring from the U.S. Navy (Corpsman). After the military, Jim attended Auburn Univ. and worked at a hospital lab in Columbus, GA, where he met his wife Maria. Jim earned his PhD from Auburn in 1971 and took a teaching position at the Univ. of Kentucky in the Medical Technology Department. In 1973, Jim moved his family to Elkhart, IN where he worked for Miles Laboratories. During his time with Miles, he frequently traveled to China to work with local scientists. In 1983, Jim returned to academia as Prof. and Assoc. Dean at WSU. He also served as BioCenter Lab Director at the Riordan Clinic beginning in 1988. Jim retired from WSU in 2003, and from the Riordan Clinic in 2010. During his retirement years, Jim and Maria traveled across the country to attend reunions for the 82nd Airborne Division, of which Jim was a part. Jim was a strong supporter of the U.S. Military and our wounded Veterans. Jim and Maria spent time visiting their grandkids, which took them on adventures to Canada and Disney World. One of the highlights of Jim's retirement was when he and Maria went on an Alaskan cruise. Jim will be remembered for his sharp wit, sense of humor and tireless work in his field of science. His favorite hobby was reading. He loved the science fiction genre, but also enjoyed western novels and the Sherlock Holmes series. Jim is survived by his loving wife Maria, sons Lee and Dan (Debbie), his adoring grandchildren Cole and Abby, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to any local VFW. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved