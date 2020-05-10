Jackson, Dr. James A. Scientist, world traveler, and proud Veteran, died on May 1, 2020 at the age of 81. James (Jim), born in 1938 in Louisville, KY, left home to join the Air Force Reserves when he was 15. He served in 4 branches of the military before retiring from the U.S. Navy (Corpsman). After the military, Jim attended Auburn Univ. and worked at a hospital lab in Columbus, GA, where he met his wife Maria. Jim earned his PhD from Auburn in 1971 and took a teaching position at the Univ. of Kentucky in the Medical Technology Department. In 1973, Jim moved his family to Elkhart, IN where he worked for Miles Laboratories. During his time with Miles, he frequently traveled to China to work with local scientists. In 1983, Jim returned to academia as Prof. and Assoc. Dean at WSU. He also served as BioCenter Lab Director at the Riordan Clinic beginning in 1988. Jim retired from WSU in 2003, and from the Riordan Clinic in 2010. During his retirement years, Jim and Maria traveled across the country to attend reunions for the 82nd Airborne Division, of which Jim was a part. Jim was a strong supporter of the U.S. Military and our wounded Veterans. Jim and Maria spent time visiting their grandkids, which took them on adventures to Canada and Disney World. One of the highlights of Jim's retirement was when he and Maria went on an Alaskan cruise. Jim will be remembered for his sharp wit, sense of humor and tireless work in his field of science. His favorite hobby was reading. He loved the science fiction genre, but also enjoyed western novels and the Sherlock Holmes series. Jim is survived by his loving wife Maria, sons Lee and Dan (Debbie), his adoring grandchildren Cole and Abby, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to any local VFW. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.