Klein, James A. 88, retired barber/stylist of 53 yrs., passed away Jan. 13, 2020. Visitation Friday 12-8 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Rosary Sat. 10:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953, he was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (occupation duty in Germany). Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Survived by his wife of 62 yrs., Dorothy; children, Joyce (Ted) Stejskal, Alan (Karen) Klein, Bill Klein, Donna Klein, Mary (Tom) Carney; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020