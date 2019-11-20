BENTONVILLE-AR-Merseal, James A. age 63, of Bentonville, Arkansas, died Saturday, November 16th, 2019. James was born March 3, 1956 in Derby, Kansas to Joseph Curtis Merseal and Lulu Marie Knight Merseal. James was preceded in death by his father. James is survived by his wife, Cathy Cavanaugh Merseal; three sons, Jasson Merseal, Steven Merseal and wife Katie, Shawn Merseal and wife Courtney; his mother, Lu Merseal; a sister, Ann Epperson; and 6 grandchildren. Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019