James A. Merseal

  • "Rest James, until you hear at dawn, the low, clear..."
    - Harry Simpson
  • "Cathy and family. I am so sorry for the lost of the dear..."
  • "Jim was a really great person, and I'm very glad I had the..."
    - Jeff McDuffie
  • "Jimmy was not only my PCA manager, I considered him a very..."
    - EVERETTE HOGUE
BENTONVILLE-AR-Merseal, James A. age 63, of Bentonville, Arkansas, died Saturday, November 16th, 2019. James was born March 3, 1956 in Derby, Kansas to Joseph Curtis Merseal and Lulu Marie Knight Merseal. James was preceded in death by his father. James is survived by his wife, Cathy Cavanaugh Merseal; three sons, Jasson Merseal, Steven Merseal and wife Katie, Shawn Merseal and wife Courtney; his mother, Lu Merseal; a sister, Ann Epperson; and 6 grandchildren. Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
