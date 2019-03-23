Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. "Jim" Roberts Jr.. View Sign

KINGMAN-Roberts, James A. "Jim" Jr. 63, died March 20, 2019, at his home in Kingman. He was born July 10, 1955, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the son of James A., Sr. and Peggy Thompson Roberts. A longtime resident of Kingman, he was the owner/operator of Mud-Co/Service Mud, Inc. Jim was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church; and was a member of the St. Patrick Building Committee. On July 20, 1974, he married Betty Thimesch at Kingman. Other survivors include sons James and Kyle; daughters Karen Mertens, Stacey Fisher, and Breanna Roberts; his parents James, Sr. and Peggy; brothers Kenny and Terry; and eight grandchildren. Parish rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday at the Livingston Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made with the Kingman Community Hospital or the St. Patrick Grade School both in care of Livingston Funeral Home.

