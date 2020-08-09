1/1
James A. Torney
VALLEY CENTER-Torney, James A. 90, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. James was born July 9, 1929 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, to Arthur James Torney and Marie (Tretbar) Torney. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps. James is survived by his daughters, Gina Bell, Charlene Snyder (Dennis), Martina Mateyec; four grandkids; 18 great-grandkids; six great-great-grandkids; two sisters; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Service: 10 am, Saturday, Aug. 15 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church 2555 N. Hyacinth Ln., Wichita, Kansas 67204.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
