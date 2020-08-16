1/1
James Alfred "Jim" Bender
Bender, James "Jim" Alfred 84, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by wife, Karen Bender; daughters, Brenda Benning and Shelly Bender; grandchildren, J. Craig Benning (Rachel), W. Evan Benning (Casey), Lauren Carillo (Brian), Logan Benning, Taylor Resendez (Ajai), and Drue Benning; and four great-grandchildren. For more of Jim's story, visit www.bakerfhwichita.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Jim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Services will be held privately.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
