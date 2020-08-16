Bender, James "Jim" Alfred 84, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by wife, Karen Bender; daughters, Brenda Benning and Shelly Bender; grandchildren, J. Craig Benning (Rachel), W. Evan Benning (Casey), Lauren Carillo (Brian), Logan Benning, Taylor Resendez (Ajai), and Drue Benning; and four great-grandchildren. For more of Jim's story, visit www.bakerfhwichita.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Jim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. Services will be held privately.