Anderson, James age 83, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, September 23, at Culbertson Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Funeral Service 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 24, at Westside Freewill Baptist Church 3310 W. MacArthur. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, parents, James and Martha (Burnett) Anderson. James is survived by his sister, Judith E. Anderson; children, Marjorie McClintock (Farrell), Douglas J. Anderson (Maggie), Laura Anderson; sister-in-law, Marjorie Bolinger; grandchildren, Aaron, Donald, Melissa, Ian, MacKenzie; great-grandchildren, Tahnae, Renae, and Damon. Memorial contributions may be made to Word of Life Counseling Center, 3811 N Meridian Ave, Wichita, 67204. smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019