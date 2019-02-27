Hoffman, James Andrew 73, passed away February 21, 2019. Funeral services will be February 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Berean Assembly. Due to his love of the KU Jayhawks and the Navy, the family requests that you wear blue, if possible. Memorial contributions to Robert J. Dole VA Hospice. Wharton Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made online at www.whartonfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019