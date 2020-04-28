Kirk, James Arch 87, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Visitation, 1:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Private Graveside Service, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, at Greenwood Cemetery. James was retired from the City of Wichita maintenance division and a prior supervisor for Keeler Concrete. He was a competitive bench rest shooter, enjoyed hunting, was a father figure who was respected by many: both friends and family. Preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Lou; son, Lelan Kirk, and parents, Pierce and Nina Kirk. Survivors: son, Logan (Brandy) Kirk of Elkins, AR; daughter, LouAnn (Dewayne) Stafford of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Joyce Kirk; grandchildren, Shelby and Marshall Stafford, Krista and Ryley Kirk. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020