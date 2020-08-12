1/1
James Armstrong Wiley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRAIRIE VILLAGE-Wiley, James Armstrong of Prairie Village, KS died peacefully at home Aug. 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Wichita, KS, 1949, graduate of Wichita East High School, 1956 from the University of Kansas and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. Jim leaves his beloved wife of 49 years Sallie. He was father to Bryn (Joan), Kirsten, John (Wendy), Sara Simpson (Eric); grandfather to Brandon, Katie, Aiden and Corynne; brother to Peggy Pritchard and the late Patsy Phillips (Innes). Jim's sense of humor and Midwestern charm made all feel like family. His passions were gardening, fly-fishing, birding and his cats. A private inurnment will be on Friday, Aug. 14 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Harvesters.org or 3801 Topping Ave, KC, MO 64129.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved