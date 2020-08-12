PRAIRIE VILLAGE-Wiley, James Armstrong of Prairie Village, KS died peacefully at home Aug. 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Wichita, KS, 1949, graduate of Wichita East High School, 1956 from the University of Kansas and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. Jim leaves his beloved wife of 49 years Sallie. He was father to Bryn (Joan), Kirsten, John (Wendy), Sara Simpson (Eric); grandfather to Brandon, Katie, Aiden and Corynne; brother to Peggy Pritchard and the late Patsy Phillips (Innes). Jim's sense of humor and Midwestern charm made all feel like family. His passions were gardening, fly-fishing, birding and his cats. A private inurnment will be on Friday, Aug. 14 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Harvesters.org
or 3801 Topping Ave, KC, MO 64129.