James Arthur Franklin

Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Franklin, James Arthur born December 1, 1920 Clearview, Oklahoma, passed away October 13, 2019. Sedgwick County Roads Department Truck Driver. Survived by children, Dorothy Franklin, Hattie (William) Irving, Sharon Jones, Candace Watson, Jacqueline (Walter) Franklin- Garner, Johnny (Peggy) Franklin and Monica Epps;step-children, Elder Donald (Vanessa) Smith, Jr., Carletta (Steve) Mundine, Lionel Smith, Nikita (Alonzo) Bell; 36 grandchildren; Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Oct. 18, Faith Mission Church of God in Christ. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Sat., Oct. 19, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. www.jacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 19, 2019
