DERBY-Gemas, James Arthur 71, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, Kansas. James "Jim", beloved husband, father, Papoo and friend, is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Jo Gemas; 3 children: Nicholas Gemas (Modester), Heather Gemas, and Jil Whitfield (Matt); 5 grandchildren: William, Sophia, Stella, James and Nicholas; his mother, Esther Gemas; and many family and friends. Jim was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He retired from Spirit Aerosystems in 2012. He was a 1965 graduate of Southeast High School in Wichita, and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Human Resource Management from Friends University. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019
