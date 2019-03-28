McClellan, James Avery 95, passed away March 26, 2019. James was born January 12, 1924, in Independence, Kansas, to James Paul McClellan and Wanda (Ricketts) McClellan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John McClellan. He is survived by his daughter Mary Williams and her husband Robert L. Williams. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67214. Please make checks payable to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019