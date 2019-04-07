BEL AIRE-Burton, James C. age 78, retired Machinist, passed away April 3, 2019. Visitation 5-8pm Tuesday, at Smith Mortuary - Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Graveside service 10:30AM Wednesday, April 10th at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rose Hill, KS (3/4 Mile East of Rose Hill Road on SW 180th (Silknitter)). James is preceded in death by his parents, George and Katie Burton; daughter, Doris McClendon; 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife Ann; sons, Allen (Susan) Wise, Glen Wise; 6 grandchildren, Brian, Windy, Lindsay, Clay, Sara and Destin; great-grandaughter, Taya; brothers, George and Kenneth Burton. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019