Duram, James C. "Jim" passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1939 in Muskegon, Michigan to Wilma Pearl and Richard Duram. He graduated from High School in 1957, and was the first member of his family to attend college. He earned his undergraduate and Master's Degrees in History from Western Michigan University, all while working his way through school. He taught Junior High School for several years, which began his lifelong love of teaching. He also taught at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. He earned his PhD in History in 1968, from Wayne State University in Detroit. That Autumn, Jim moved to Kansas, and began a long and successful career as a Professor in the Department of History at Wichita State University. His research and teaching focus was American History, particularly Constitutional History and desegregation. Jim was outgoing, loved to talk to friends and strangers alike, and believed in treating every person equally, regardless of whether they looked the same as him. He was a staunch, lifelong Democrat, and liked to talk politics. He is survived by his son Brian (wife Melody and daughter Aly); his daughter Leslie (husband Jon and children Kyle and Maggie); his brother David (wife Michelle); and his sister Phyllis (husband John). A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the WSU Metroplex, Room 132 (at 29th ST. N & Oliver) Saturday, March 9 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, Jim would have wanted friends to donate to KMUW, KPTS, WSU History Dept. or the Raptor Center.

